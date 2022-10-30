LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is working on developing a community-catered plan for a hospital in west Louisville.
Soon to be Louisville's newest hospital, Norton West Louisville Hospital will be located at the corner of 28th Street and West Broadway in the Parkland neighborhood. it's the first new hospital being built in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933.
For several months, Norton Healthcare conducted surveys, receiving feedback from residents. Much of the focus on the survey included what community members hoped to see come out of the new development.
The hospital will have 20 inpatient beds, a 24-hour emergency department with 15 beds, four operating rooms, lab services and a chapel.
Officials say more than 4,000 surveys were collected from May 19 to Sept. 1, and the results are in.
"We were able to really gain information that was valuable to us, this survey was a pretty comprehensive survey and we did that because we wanted to make sure that we captured all elements of an individuals experience, what barriers they are facing to make sure the data that we have heard, and we have had in the past is still consistent," said Renee Murphy, Norton Healthcare Senior VP of Communications.
There will also be a primary care, OBGYN care and specialty care clinics inside the hospital.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will also open its Opportunity Campus in late 2023, and construction began last month. There will be financial services, child care, job training, an onsite cafeteria, expungement services and mentoring all under one roof. Construction began last month.
