LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany tea bar added another location in southern Indiana.
Fresco Tea Bar recently set up shop at the base of the Big Four Bridge in Jeffersonville. It's in a historic home right across the street from Parlour.
The tea bar offers everything from loose leaf teas to bubble teas and lattes, along with bagels and sweets.
The owners opened their first shop in New Albany during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they're excited to expand their reach with the new location.
"We knew that would be an easy grab-and-go option for people and we could still do it safely during the pandemic," co-owner Saera Morones said. "And then it just kept growing, and we got more creative with the drinks."
The Jeffersonville location also has space for people to rent for private events. Both shops are open Wednesday through Sunday, but the hours vary.
The tea bar is hiring part-time and full-time positions.
