LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant and bar opened Saturday on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.
Featuring a fusion menu and craft cocktails, Avenue opened its doors at the former home of Matt Anthony's Record Shop and Nita's Package Liquor Store after a nine-month renovation process.
"It was kind of rocky, especially because we started this right in the middle of COVID starting. The city was kind of shut down. It was harder than normal to get permits and things done. but we persevered and made it through," Avenue owner Andrew Pruitt said.
Avenue's executive chef said he is taking food from around the world and crafting it into taco-size portions. You can enjoy the food and drinks indoors or on the restaurant's patio.
Avenue is located at 2354 Frankfort Ave. and is open daily until 2 a.m.
