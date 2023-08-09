LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new drive-thru coffee stand is coming to Middletown.
On Wednesday, crews dropped off the new building for 7 Brew Coffee on Shelbyville Road.
The 7 Brew buildings are built elsewhere and then delivered to their location to speed up the opening process.
The drive-thru drink spots offer over 20,000 unique combinations to choose from including coffees, teas, smoothies, energy drinks and infused sparkling waters.
"It's just really trying to revolutionize how people experience drive-thru experience," said Ryan Phillips, regional manager for 7 Brew.
An opening date hasn't been announced yet. This is 7 Brew's fourth Kentucky location. There are already two in Lexington and another in Bowling Green.
There's also several locations in Indiana, including one in Jeffersonville.
On Wednesday, 7 Brew also presented a $2,000 check to Norton Women's and Children's Hospital.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.