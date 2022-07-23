LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new one-stop shop for transforming a house into a home is now open in south Louisville.
BuildMyPlace, which is locally owned and operated, celebrated its grand opening on Fern Valley Road on Saturday.
The store offers a variety of products for home updates, renovations and restorations from LED lighting to home decor.
Rahul Anandm, the founder and CEO of BuildMyPlace, said the store is made for anyone who is building or remodeling a home.
"We do 3D renderings, we take you from that hand-holding process or that overwhelming process that you have to go through," he said. "You come here we'll make sure we're here to please you guys and we'll go to any extent to get your business. We're the new kid on the block."
Anand hopes to open more locations in the future.
The store is currently open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
