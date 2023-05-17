LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for a new math and reading center in the West Buechel neighborhood.
The new Kumon Learning Center is on Mall Road, off Champions Trace Lane.
Owner Ayisha Hayes Taylor worked at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) for 13 years and then went through the Louisville Urban League entrepreneurship program. She has spent the last year and a half working toward becoming a Kumon Learning Center franchisee.
Taylor said she hopes to make tutoring more accessible to all students.
"The community here maybe has not had access, because, for so long, all of the centers have been in the east end of Louisville," she said. "And now, it's coming this direction."
Students can get scholarships for the tutoring through Louisville Urban League. Children take a placement test so tutors can meet them at their level.
