LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The new Mercedes-Benz of Louisville is now open.
The dealership moved from Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews to a larger location near Old Henry Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
There are seven new service stations, a photo booth, Graeter's ice cream and a virtual build your own Mercedes station. It lets you build a custom car, including the exterior, interior and engine.
The new dealership will eventually be part of a larger development, including new restaurants, shopping and a Marriott Residence Inn.
