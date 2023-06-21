LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is expanding its research initiatives with the creation of the Norton Research Institute.
The new research institute will focus on all phases of research including investigating medications, devices, health outcomes, health disparities and developmental biology across a multitude of specialties.
On Wednesday, Norton Healthcare Foundation also announced an additional $4 million to help fund a new area of study at Cressman Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center.
"It certainly is something that will benefit our community and certainly is something that will have a direct impact on improving the lives of patients who so desperately seek solutions and seek relief and seek healing," said Russell F. Cox, president and CEO of Norton Healthcare.
Norton Healthcare currently has over 1,100 clinical active trials providing opportunities for patients to get involved in the research process and therapies.
