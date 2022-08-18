LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Board of Adjustments denied the permit for Heritage Gun Club on Thursday, a proposed 370-acre parcel of land off Rebel Ridge Road, which is off 18 Mile Creek Road, in Westport.
The site of a proposed gun range in Oldham County.
The Heritage Gun Club wanted to rezone the land from agricultural to conditional use to allow for the gun range. According to plans filed with Oldham County Planning and Zoning, the club would offer a "world-class sporting clay facility for family-friendly entertainment and outdoor enthusiasts in an under-utilized area of Oldham County."
The club would also be home for youth sporting teams.
Board member Gretchen Chitwood made the motion to deny the permit, saying the gun range is "not essential or especially desirable." Neighbors had also said it was too close to homes and would take away from peace and quiet.