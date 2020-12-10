LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A spring-like night in the middle of December was an unexpected, welcome surprise for Brasserie Provence on North Hurstbourne Parkway. The warmer weather allowed customers a chance to sit on the restaurant's patio to enjoy a meal.
The French bistro, along with countless other restaurants, has been struggling for weeks.
"We lost probably 80% of our sales," owner Guy Genoud said.
Thursday delivered not just good weather but also good news to Genoud. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state will allow indoor dining again at half capacity starting Monday after none has been allowed since Nov. 20 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"I'm glad that the governor came to his senses and understands that we are not really the cause of it and let us reopen at 50%," Genoud said.
But Genoud, who's also the chair of the Kentucky Restaurant Association, has a bigger concern. He said his industry needs more federal help as soon as possible.
"Especially all the mom-and-pop restaurants," he said. "The small places. They need help."
Brasserie Provence has shared a new campaign with its Facebook followers — a way they can quickly email members of Congress to lobby them for a second relief package that would help restaurants and other small businesses.
Genoud hopes fellow restaurateurs and even customers will consider participating.
"We cannot survive on four or five tables and a dozen carryout orders a night," he said.
The National Restaurant Association, which launched the email campaign, said 110,000 establishments nationwide have completely closed in 2020. Genoud worries more local restaurants will join that list unless Congress acts soon.
According to the Associated Press, a stalemate between Republicans and Democrats is still holding up a $900 billion COVID-19 aid package.
