LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oxmoor Center announced Tuesday that renovations were just completed on the southern wing of the mall.
The new look includes a 27-acre parking lot, nine new retail spaces and the recently opened Topgolf.
The project broke ground back in August 2021.
"I am proud of the work our team at Hoar accomplished in turning an aging portion of a popular mall into a vibrant, modernized entertainment and shopping hub for the community," Trippe Gray, project executive at Hoar Construction, said in a news release Tuesday. "We faced a number of challenges during construction that forced us to improvise and find creative workarounds, but we were able to push through and deliver this project on time and under budget. The final achievement is a testament to our team's ability to think strategically and collaborate with outside partners to get the best possible outcome for our client."
The renovation created a modern facade for the mall itself to match the look of the Topgolf exterior.
The area previously housed a Sears, but the department store closed in 2018.
