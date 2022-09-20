LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant that specializes in gourmet hot dogs is closing its brick and mortar in the Shelby Park neighborhood.
Red Top Hot Dogs announced on Facebook on Tuesday that its restaurant would be closing permanently so its owners could get back to their "true passion," their food truck.
"As wonderful as this ride has been, it is time to shift our focus back to our true passion, the food truck," the owners wrote on Facebook. "We have big plans ahead for our mobile unit. We will continue to be around Louisville slinging the best hotdogs in Kentucky."
The specialty restaurant opened its doors on Logan Street in July 2018. Red Top Hotdogs final day will be on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
