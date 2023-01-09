LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years.
The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of the Clifton area since the original bar opened in 1885.
"It's held the names of the Mellwood Inn, the Rendezvous, the Rush Inn, and we are proud to be the Mellwood Tavern," said Gregory, the co-owner. "But it's always operated as some sort of libation establishment here at the corner of Brownsboro and Mellwood, and we are just happy to take on the tradition."
Now, the bar and restaurant is growing.
Most of the renovation is being done on the second and third floors. Originally, four apartments were upstairs, about 300 square foot each. Once the renovation is all done, it will add about 6,000 square feet to the event space.
The character of the building will stay, including the exposed brick that had previously been covered or painted.
"I think it is probably the greatest element and probably the greatest feature that has been synonymous with the building," Gregory said.
But there will be a makeover out back with the addition of a new deck to overlook the patio.
Like so many bars and restaurants, the tavern felt the punch of COVID-19, leaving any reality of a renovation but a pipe dream.
"COVID was just devastating for anybody in our genre," Gregory said. "So coming back out of it is awesome, that we've had the following we have and we get the chance to grow."
While construction goes on upstairs for the next few months, downstairs remains open and will stay the same. The renovation will be complete later this spring.
"The best is yet to come for the Mellwood Tavern," Gregory said. "I believe that."
