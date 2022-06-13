LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new low-cost veterinarian clinic opened Monday morning in Louisville.
It's inside the Louisville Metro Animal Services branch at 3528 Newburg Road. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday to mark the occasion.
The clinic is privately run by Dr. Natalie Duncan, who owns Tail-End Vet Care. The clinic offers services like exams, vaccines, dental cleanings, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery.
The new clinic is open three days a week: from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Appointments can be requested online HERE, or by calling 502-866-0065.
