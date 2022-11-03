LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new resource is now open in Louisville to help support Black and minority-owned businesses.
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on The Well.
It's a city-funded business incubator and co-working space located at 1702 Dixie Highway, near West Lee Street, in the Algonquin neighborhood.
The Well offers wireless internet, printers, Chromebooks, software discounts, a private meeting room and a database of small business resources and tools.
The goal is to help businesses grow sustainably and bridge the racial wealth gap.
"Now this is the problem that we face in America," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer during a Thursday morning news conference. "In America, Black Americans own about one-tenth of the businesses they should own if they were normally represented in the population."
"In this community, we want to continue to build Black generational wealth because we want to grow and we want to sustain our businesses," added Kena Samuels Stith, the president and CEO of SKS Accounting & Consulting Firm, Inc.
For more information on how you can get involved with The Well, call (502) 632-1117, email hello@thewelllouisville.com or click here.
