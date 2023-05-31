Rupp Arena's High Street parking lot is turning into a space for housing, entertainment and retail, LEX18 reported this week.
Plans for the $350 million project will change the landscape of downtown Lexington. When people leave Rupp Arena, they'll see a hotel with 400-500 rooms, an entertainment venue that could seat 4,000-5,000 people for concerts and downtown Lexington's only grocery store.
The first floor of the entertainment district would be slated for retail spaces, including restaurants.
While many Lexington residents are concerned about the lack of parking with the projected plans, the developer said they are also building parking garages. Dudley Webb with Webb Companies said there are currently 2,000 parking spots, and there will actually be 3,600, when the project is completed.
The developer hopes to open within three years.
