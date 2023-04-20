LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 71 years, one of southern Indiana's best known pharmacies is closing.
Butt Drugs in Corydon notified customers on Thursday that it plans to close on April 29, 2023.
"This was a decision that did not come lightly, considering Butt Drugs has been serving our beloved community for over 70 years," wrote Katie Butt Beckort.
She is a third generation owner of the business that has been a target of more than a few one-liners from customers and the media.
Beckort's grandparents started the pharmacy in 1952 on East Chestnut Street as "William H. Butt Drugs." Her father continued it as "Butt Rexall Drugs."
"When I took over and purchased it from my father, we legally changed it to 'Butt Drugs.' Keeping it simple," Beckort explained to WDRB in a past story.
The business has used the family name in commercial jingles with clever puns, and Beckort said the shop has been known for its old fashioned soda fountain and a prescription pick-up in the store's rear (that's no joke).
People travel from all over just to get their "I love Butt Drugs" t-shirts, magnets and hats.
Beckort said she and the staff are "deeply saddened that we must close our doors."
"Our customers have always been more than customers to us. They are family. Our staff at Butt Drugs want to thank you for your loyalty and the trust you have had in us," the notice said.
Beckort's letter placed some of the blame on changes in healthcare and the lack of control by pharmacies to control what insurance companies pay for medicines.
"Unfortunately, insurance companies continue to reimburse less and less. More and more prescriptions are filled where we are reimbursed less than what we pay for the medications from the wholesaler," she said. "More than 50% of all prescriptions go out the door at a loss, and this has been a trend in pharmacy that has exacerbated over the last five years."
Pharmacy customers were told that prescriptions on file would be transferred to a CVS on May 1, or they would have to make arrangements to transfer to another pharmacy.
