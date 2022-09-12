LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spectrum is trying to hire field technicians in the Louisville-area.
On Thursday, Spectrum will host virtual interviews and plans to make same-day offers. There are more than 600 available positions across the company's 41-state service area.
According to a news release, field technicians install and service Spectrum services in customers' homes and perform maintenance on local broadband networks. The role offers starting pay of $20 an hour and benefits.
"We are looking for candidates dedicated to craftsmanship, to deliver and maintain vital connectivity for our customers across Louisville and the surrounding area," said Jerry Avery, area vice president of field operations for Spectrum.
