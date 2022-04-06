LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sports apparel company is coming to the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville.
Rally House, which has t-shirts, hats and jerseys from various sports teams, is opening at the outlets on Friday.
The 6,911-square-foot store is located near Rack Room Shoes and Direct Tools. Besides sports gear, the store plans to carry t-shirts with famous state landmarks, according to a news release.
Last week, Aerie also expanded in the outlet.
“Since we’re adding Rally House and a stand-alone Aerie, we’ve really created a new dynamic to our store portfolio and can’t wait to see what else happens in 2022," said Debbie Griesinger, general manager for The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.
The Outlet Shoppes has returned to its normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.