LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TEN20 Craft Brewery plans to open its fourth location in Clarksville, Indiana.
In a news release Thursday, TEN20 said the 3,400-square-foot taproom at 1400 Main Street will be part of the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.
"From the start of TEN20, we have been focused on our mission of ‘bringing people together for good’, serving world-class beer, providing a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, and outstanding customer service, and we are excited to bring all of that to Southern Indiana," Jim McGuire, co-founder of TEN20, said in the release. "Each of our locations has its own feel that fits within its neighborhood, and we look forward to creating a welcoming and fun place to complement the exciting development underway in downtown Clarksville."
TEN20 said the new taproom will have indoor and outdoor spaces with views of the Ohio River and the Louisville skyline.
"We are very pleased to partner with TEN20 in bringing the first brewery to Clarksville and believe the density and environment we continue to create along Main Street will lend well to its success," Kevin Baity, town manager of Clarksville, said in a news release. "Through our partnerships with the Hoehn Family who developed the Bolt + Tie project and the Denton Floyd Group which has the Current812 development across the street, we look forward to many new businesses opening and additional development announcements in the coming months."
The new location is planned for a summer 2023 opening. For more information, click here.
