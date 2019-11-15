LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Seafood Lady is moving and will bring underwater favorites to NuLu in 2020.
The restaurant is moving from its current building at 107 W. Oak St. in Old Louisville to 601 E. Jefferson St., according to a news release. The Old Louisville location is scheduled to close Saturday, Nov. 23, and the NuLu location will opening on Feb. 15, 2020.
The 120-seat NuLu facility will include the same specialty seafood the restaurant is known for, as well as new features like health-conscious menu items, patio space and a bar to serve liquor, beer, daiquiri and wine.
"We are sad to say farewell to Old Louisville," owner Nichelle Thurston said in a news release. "You have been great to us, and we are thankful but we're excited about joining our new NuLu neighborhood. To be a part of a community named one of the 18 Best Food Neighborhoods in America is something special."
The Seafood Lady's location on Fern Valley Road will remain open, the news release said.
