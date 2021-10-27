LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world of Legos is bringing its special brand of fun back to Louisville in 2022.
The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention returns to the Louisville International Convention Center Jan. 22-23. This will be the fifth year for the event in Louisville, and LEGO fans can expect amazing new displays and attractions.
Tickets cost $15. They're on sale now for either Saturday, Jan. 22 or Sunday, Jan. 23. Visit www.brickuniverse.com/louisville to purchase.
Featured LEGO artists have spent hundreds of hours building new LEGO masterpieces and are looking forward to showing off their new work. Past fan-favorites who will be returning include professional LEGO artists Jonathan Lopes of San Diego, Rocco Buttliere of Chicago, and Lia Chan of Dallas.
Other attractions include:
• LEGO Friends Building Area: tons of LEGO Friends bricks to built with
• Big Brick Building: younger visitors can explore imagination through building with larger LEGO Duplo bricks
• Star Wars Zone: build spaceships and more with thousands of LEGO STAR WARS themed bricks
• The Building Zone: thousands of bricks laid out for attendees to build with
In past years, fans have had a chance to chat with the artists who create the models, as well as build their own models.
Participants can also buy LEGO merchandise and goodies.
