LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tino's Taste of Heaven held its grand opening Tuesday in a space that once housed another popular eatery.
Louisville leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Russell neighborhood and presented owner Anthony Sutton with a plaque proclaiming Aug. 1 as "Tino's Taste of Heaven Day."
It was a bittersweet day for Sutton, because his father — a Louisville firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last February — couldn't be there for the occasion. Sutton said he named the restaurant after a phrase his father frequently used when asked how he liked the cooking.
"On Fridays, I have fresh catfish," Sutton said. "So I'd come out here and check on him and say 'How you doing daddy? How's the food?' And he'd be like, 'Son, I'm in heaven.'"
Sutton said he had been using the phrase on certain dishes.
"So when it became a chance to have my own restaurant, I just incorporated it into my name," he said.
Sutton said it's important to support the people in his neighborhood. That's why he gives away turkeys on Thanksgiving and Christmas, school supplies for kids heading back to school and Easter baskets in the spring. That follows the tradition of Sweet Peaches, the soul food deli and bakery that held similar events before the new restaurant opened.
Tino's Taste of Heaven serves breakfast all day as well as smoked turkey sandwiches — that Sutton smokes in-house — hamburgers, whitefish, red beans and rice, chicken and waffles with strawberry butter and much more.
The restaurant is located at 1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. It's open four days a week: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
Related Stories:
- Sweet Peaches closes in west Louisville, plans to reopen under new name
- Sweet Peaches reopens with a new look in the Russell neighborhood
- Sweet Peaches serves up soup that is good for the body and soul
- Baked goods store opens second location in Louisville's west end
- West Louisville restaurant owner dishing out free soup with a side of health advice
- Community steps up to help Louisville woman after business vandalized for sixth time
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.