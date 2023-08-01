Ribbon Cutting for Tino's Taste of Heaven in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tino's Taste of Heaven held its grand opening Tuesday in a space that once housed another popular eatery. 

Louisville leaders were on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Russell neighborhood and presented owner Anthony Sutton with a plaque proclaiming Aug. 1 as "Tino's Taste of Heaven Day."

Pictured: this image grab taken from video shows a plaque from Mayor Craig Greenberg proclaiming Aug. 1 as "Tino's Taste of Heaven Day." The eatery officially opened at 1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in the Russell neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., in the old Sweet Peaches building. (WDRB photo)

It was a bittersweet day for Sutton, because his father — a Louisville firefighter who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last February — couldn't be there for the occasion. Sutton said he named the restaurant after a phrase his father frequently used when asked how he liked the cooking. 

"On Fridays, I have fresh catfish," Sutton said. "So I'd come out here and check on him and say 'How you doing daddy? How's the food?' And he'd be like, 'Son, I'm in heaven.'" 

Sutton said he had been using the phrase on certain dishes.

"So when it became a chance to have my own restaurant, I just incorporated it into my name," he said.

Sutton said it's important to support the people in his neighborhood. That's why he gives away turkeys on Thanksgiving and Christmas, school supplies for kids heading back to school and Easter baskets in the spring. That follows the tradition of Sweet Peaches, the soul food deli and bakery that held similar events before the new restaurant opened. 

Tino's Taste of Heaven serves breakfast all day as well as smoked turkey sandwiches — that Sutton smokes in-house — hamburgers, whitefish, red beans and rice, chicken and waffles with strawberry butter and much more.

The restaurant is located at 1800 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. It's open four days a week: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. 

