LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville restaurant is shutting its doors before reopening under a new name.
Sweet Peaches, on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, posted on social media that it's closing its doors for a few weeks before it opens up under the name "Tino's Taste of Heaven."
A sign seen posted on the restaurant's door Sunday said the business closed for failure to pay taxes owed to the state.
In the past, the soul food deli and bakery has held events to feed locals in the community.
Owner Pam Haines thanked her patrons and urged them to come by when they reopen under the new name.
