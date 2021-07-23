LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Russell neighborhood restaurant celebrated its grand reopening on Friday afternoon.
Sweet Peaches, a soul food deli and bakery on the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and 18th Street, completed its remodel.
Owner Pamela Haines completed the Russell Technology Business Incubator (RTBI) program, which provides support to dozens of Black and Latino-owned businesses. It's under the umbrella of AMPED, the Academy of Music Production Education and Development.
In the program, Haines received access to an accountant, restaurant consultant and business development classes.
Sweet Peaches reopens with a revamped look.
"I never knew what a new floor and some paint, some signage, I never knew how it could change my attitude," Pamela Haines said. "With each stroke of the paint that they put on the wall, I gained more and more hope."
Sweet Peaches features healthy meals and soul food.
