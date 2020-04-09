LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you’re still struggling to find toilet paper in stores, you’re probably not alone -- though an economics professor said supply will return soon.
"It's gonna be available, much more plentiful, very soon,” said Jim Luke, professor at Lansing Community College in Lansing, Mich.
However, he warned that consumers likely will not see full shelves as before the pandemic for some time.
“We're probably not going to get back to that until we get most of the country back, back to work,” he said. “But there'll be plenty for everybody."
Luke said stores have had a hard time getting more product on shelves in part because of hoarders, but also because toilet paper is part of a very tight supply chain.
The product is cheap and bulky, which means stores don’t usually keep large inventories on hand.
Toilet paper makers have responded by making fewer varieties, which should help them get products to stores faster.
