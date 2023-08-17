LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twin Peaks restaurant is coming to Louisville.
Owners said the new location will be near Oxmoor Center and is already under construction. It is expected to open in the fall.
The sports bar chain specializes in burgers, wings and beer.
"Twin Peaks is so much more than your typical sports bar," the restaurant's website states. "Our lodge welcomes every guest with World Series walk offs and barrel-aged whiskey. The second you step inside, you’re surrounded by a lodge full of friendly and attentive Twin Peaks Girls serving up scratch food and our signature 29° beers."
The franchise group said this will be its 16th location in the Ohio River Valley.
