LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – UPS and Amazon’s plans to each add 100,000 employees nationally in coming months translates into nearly 5,000 available jobs in the Louisville metro region amid a time of high unemployment during the pandemic.
Amazon said Monday that the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles. The online shipping giant is looking for permanent employees, including about 1,000 in the Louisville metro area, where it has large warehouses in Jeffersonville, Ind. and Shepherdsville, Ky.
UPS, which maintains its Worldport global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, is looking to 2,600 seasonal employees for the year-end holiday shopping rush.
But UPS Airlines spokesman Mike Mangeot said about a third of the seasonal hires will be able to stay as permanent employees.
“These are great seasonal jobs and a wonderful opportunity for folks to come get some work,” Mangeot said.
The unemployment rate in the Louisville-Southern Indiana metro area was 6.4% as of July, the highest for that month since 2013, with about 40,000 people in the area out of work, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
But the rate was 16.8% in March, when the coronavirus forced the closure of bars, restaurants and other businesses.
More information about the jobs:
UPS
People needed: 2,600
Type of work: Package handlers, driver helpers, tractor-trailer drivers and personal vehicle delivery drivers
Hourly pay: $14.50 (package handlers); $15 (driver helpers); $21 (tractor-trailer drivers); $21, plus $0.58 per mile (personal vehicle drivers). Bonuses of $50 per week for package handlers working Sundays at Worldport; Bonuses of $150 per week for handlers at Centennial Hub ground off Outer Loop and Bluegrass Hub off Bluegrass Parkway
Apply: upsjobs.com
Amazon
People needed: About 1,000 in Louisville area
Type of work: Warehouse team members
Hourly pay: $15 to $25 (depending on shift); some positions include sign-on bonuses of $250 to $500
Apply: Amazon.com/apply