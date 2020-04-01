LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at Walmart and Sam's Club will soon be getting checked for symptoms of COVID-19 before they start their shifts.
It's expected to start in the next three weeks.
Workers found to have a temperature of 100 degrees or more will be sent home. The employees will also be asked some health questions.
Company leaders say workers will be paid for reporting to work, but won't be able to come back until their fever has been gone for at least three days.
Workers will also be given masks and gloves, if they ask for them.
