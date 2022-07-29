LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at a Starbucks in Clarksville are the first in Indiana to unionize.
Employees at the Veterans Parkway location voted 14-1 to join Starbucks Workers United. The union represents workers at hundreds of Starbucks locations across the country.
Employees demanded higher pay and benefits, but specifics haven't been announced.
Workers at a Starbucks on Factory Lane in Louisville won their union representation election in May.
