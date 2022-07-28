LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yang Kee Noodle closed its Middletown restaurant — the only remaining Louisville location — though it hopes to relocate somewhere else soon.
In a Facebook Post on Wednesday, the Louisville-based Asian stir fry concept thanked patrons for 19 years of business.
"When my family brought the concept of Yang Kee Noodle to fruition we were honored by the Louisville community's support," founder Dan Huckenstein said. "Our regulars and our first-time customers always enjoyed their experience with us."
Huckenstein went on to say that he hopes to relocate and live on.
"For today, it's farewell and thank you," he wrote.
