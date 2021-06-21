LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a weekend of heavy rain, thunderstorms and flooding in southern Indiana, Bloomington businesses are cleaning up damage.
The city hopes to have the streets cleaned up in the next few days, FOX59 reported Monday.
Village Deli, a daytime diner on Kirkwood Avenue, had around 3 inches of water in the dining area and 6 feet of water in the basement.
"I don't think anybody was devastated," said Bob Costello, owner of Village Deli. "I think some people are going to have some very, very high costs."
The Monroe County Management Agency is in the process of applying for federal disaster relief for homeowners, nonprofits and public entities.
Businesses are also pursuing small business loan funding.
"I think the damage to our business is anywhere from $80,000 to $100,000," Costello said.
Indiana University officials said there's some damage to a few buildings and fallen trees around campus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.