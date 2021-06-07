LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cabbage Patch Settlement House unveiled a new garden Monday.
The nonprofit children's charity expanded its green space with a pollinator garden as part of its Seed to Table program, which teaches youth how to grow and cook their own food.
Children developed the garden and planted flowers to attract pollinators Monday morning at the campus in Old Louisville.
"If the pollinators don't have a place to overwinter or find food, they may not come. They may not be as abundant," said Eli Levine, facilities manager at Cabbage Patch. "We wanted to be holistic and expand that, plus we get beautiful flowers the kids will get to see from the windows every single day."
The Norton Foundation and Louisville Grows helped to fund the pollinator garden for the nonprofit that supports at-risk children.
"For more than 20 years, the Seed to Table program has helped children build relationships with gardening and nutrition," Dr. Corey Miller, executive director of the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, said in a news release. "They know what happens when they plant a seed, and with this garden expansion they will begin to explore the origins of the seed."
