LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana is going smoke-free and banning eating and drinking on the casino floor until further notice.
The reason: so guests can keep their masks on at all times. The only time guests are now allowed to remove face coverings is in designated eating, smoking or drinking areas.
The casino tweeted about the new policy Monday morning.
In coordination with the State of Indiana, Caesars Southern Indiana will temporarily offer a smoke-free casino. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times except for when in designated eating, smoking, or drinking areas.We look forward to seeing you! pic.twitter.com/lFtScCe26g— Caesars Southern Indiana (@CaesarsSI) November 16, 2020
Guests can eat and drink in the Volt Lounge or Laurel Lounge, and people who want to smoke are asked to do so outdoors, in the valet area.
