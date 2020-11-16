LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana is going smoke-free and banning eating and drinking on the casino floor until further notice. 

The reason: so guests can keep their masks on at all times. The only time guests are now allowed to remove face coverings is in designated eating, smoking or drinking areas.

The casino tweeted about the new policy Monday morning.

Guests can eat and drink in the Volt Lounge or Laurel Lounge, and people who want to smoke are asked to do so outdoors, in the valet area. 

