LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking to camp out for tickets to Big Blue Madness? Unless you're already there, you're out of luck.
The University of Kentucky Athletics Department says space for new campers in the days running up to the event has run out.
Tickets to the annual spectacle in Rupp Arena -- which features introductions of both the men's and women's basketball teams and practice drills -- are free, but are not guaranteed to fans who simply line up or purchase their tickets online. As a result, it has become an annual tradition for fans to camp out days before the event to reserve their tickets.
The annual campout officially began on Wednesday at 5 a.m., when people began setting up tents. By early Thursday morning, the tent count moved to approximately 318 and capacity was reached.
Big Blue Madness is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.
Campers will receive a limited number of control cards on Friday at 2 p.m. Those fans will receive a maximum number of four tickets per control card Friday night.
Fans who didn't stake their tents in time still have a chance to get tickets, while they are available.
"Tickets for the 2019 edition of Big Blue Madness will be available at 10 p.m. at the Memorial Coliseum ticket windows on Avenue of Champions for fans with control cards, online at Ticketmaster.com and through the Ticketmaster app," a news release from UK Athletics states. "All patrons require a ticket to Big Blue Madness, regardless of age. There will be a limit of four tickets per person at the Memorial Coliseum ticket distribution. Online orders will have a minimum service fee attached, and there will be a limit of four tickets per household. All duplicate orders will be automatically canceled."
