LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A colon cancer survivor is trying to give other people battling the disease hope.
Scott Farnsworth underwent a colonoscopy in November 2019. The procedure led to his diagnosis of colon cancer.
Farnsworth began journaling about his journey. He said if he didn't survive, he wanted his family and friends to know what he was thinking during the difficult time.
"At first, it was terror, and I wouldn't be able to sleep ...," Farnsworth said. "The worst was when I fell asleep and then about two hours later when everyone else is asleep I'd wake up. And so you're just up the rest of the night."
Farnsworth said writing was therapeutic for him, along with being a learning experience.
"Gradually it gets to a point where you stop focusing on that and you start focusing on things that provide hope and a direction forward," Farnsworth said.
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Health officials recommend early screenings to catch red flags.
The risk of developing colorectal cancer increases as people age. Doctors recommend screening tests for colorectal cancer should begin around the age of 45 and continue at regular intervals.
