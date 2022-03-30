LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning anchor Candyce Clifft will reach an impressive milestone on Thursday.
Tomorrow will mark her 25th anniversary with the station. We wanted to honor her and look back at her journey from a rookie reporter to one of the most beloved journalists in Louisville.
Candyce started at WDRB as a reporter on March 31, 1997.
In 1997, the average price for a gallon of gas was $1.29, Bill Clinton was president and the movie "Titanic" hit theatres.
Back then, WDRB only had a 10 p.m. newscast and she was fresh out of the University of Missouri School of Journalism where she graduated with her Masters degree in journalism.
It was rare then and it’s rare now, WDRB was her first job out of college and she's still at her original place of employment.
Candyce quickly made a name for herself as a hardworking, extremely smart, honest and personable reporter. She was able to land big interviews and asked the tough questions.
Her role changed over the years, just like her hairstyle.
Sure her hairstyle changed and changed and changed, but one thing stayed consistent, her commitment to solid journalism.
In 2003, she was named co-anchor of WDRB in the Morning alongside Barry Bernson.
That's when the morning show started gaining momentum and started drawing more viewers.
Candyce has won numerous awards over the years including "Best Morning Host" by Louisville Magazine.
She's always had a special connection with viewers because of her genuine personality, kind spirit, quick wit and warm smile.
Candyce gave us a glimpse into her personal life with pictures of her three children, she’s generous with her time with non-profits, and is a friend and mentor to her co-workers.
She is affectionately known as “The Franchise” of WDRB in the Morning.
Candyce, we celebrate you for 25 years at WDRB. You're the longest serving news anchor in the history of the station.
In 1997, the station was the little engine that could and you, my friend, helped build it into what it is today. One of the most respected TV stations in Kentucky and Indiana
