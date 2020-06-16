LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, died at the family's home in Lexington on Tuesday, according to the congressman's office. She was 39 years old.
“Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven," the office said in a statement.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took to Twitter to express his condolences.
Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family. ^ AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) June 17, 2020
"Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman's wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family," the governor said.
Auditor Mike Harmon gave his condolences to Barr in a release Tuesday night.
"My heart goes out to Andy on the sudden passing of his beautiful wife and wonderful mother to their two girls, Carol," he said.
"My family and I ask all Kentuckians to extend your heartfelt sympathy to the Barr and Leavell families, not only now but in the days and weeks to come."
Sen. Mitch McConnell also released a statement, sharing condolences to Barr's family.
"Elaine and I are stunned and heartbroken at the news of Carol's passing. Her warmth filled whatever room she entered and her contributions made Kentucky a better place for us all," he said in a news release. "And to Eleanor and Mary Clay, Carol was a wonderful role model and source of constant love. We send our sincere condolences to Andy, their family and his staff at this terribly painful time."
Barr may release a more detailed statement later, but his focus right now is his two daughters, according to his office.
Barr represents Kentucky’s 6th District, which includes Lexington, Richmond and Frankfort.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.