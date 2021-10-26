LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a tough year, a local fire department is carrying on a beloved tradition.
The Zoneton Fire District held its annual Halloween candy-packing event last Wednesday.
Dozens of volunteers, along with the department, filled bags with candy to hand out to kids next week.
The department will go around the district's neighborhoods each evening from Wednesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 29, giving three-pound bags of candy to kids.
"This is truly a community event, we just get to be the ones that get some of the credit for it," Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key said.
The last year was especially difficult for the department after losing its longtime Chief Rob Orkies, then acting Chief Gary Key, to COVID-19 complications. Orkies was also battling cancer.
"This is actually the brainchild, if you will, of Chief Orkies," Key said. "So this, in addition to the Santa Claus and the firetruck, those were two of his big passions to get in the community."
This is the 24th year for the Halloween candy giveaway.
For a list of the route the department will take each day next week, click here.
