LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Refugees who now call Louisville home were celebrated on Monday.
Catholic Charities of Louisville had games, face paint and food from all around the world.
Monday was World Refugee Day. It's designed to honor the strength and courage of people who've been forced to flee their home countries because of the fear of persecution.
"We worked to welcome a lot of refugees from Afghanistan late last year," Colin Triplett, with Catholic Charities of Louisville, said. "Ukraine is in the news a lot. I think it is important to focus and remember."
Millions of refugees ran from Afghanistan last year and millions more from Ukraine this year.
