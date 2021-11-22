LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Catholic Charities of Louisville cooked and stuffed 450 ready-to-go Thanksgiving meals Monday.
The organization said the meals — complete with turkey, sweet potatoes and more — started as a way for Catholic Charities to teach its resettled refugee families about Thanksgiving. And now, the meals are available to anyone.
"I think Thanksgiving is really that opportunity to sit back and reflect on our blessings and think about what we're thankful for," said Laura Stevens, program director for Common Table. "For us here at Common Table, it's about food and it's about enjoying each other's company and showing that love through food."
The meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, or until they run out, in the parking lot of St. Anthony's and St. Ignatius Martyr.
