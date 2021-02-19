Guntown Mountain, as of 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The iconic Guntown Mountain property off I-65 in Cave City can be yours.

This 25-acre property includes what's said to be the oldest walk-thru haunted attraction in America.

There's also a souvenir shop with rooms converted into escape rooms.

The property also previously offered gunfight and stunt shows along with a petting zoo and pony rides.

It's been through several owners in recent years, and was once renamed "Funtown Mountain."

Guntown Mountain is currently listed for $675,000.

