LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The iconic Guntown Mountain property off I-65 in Cave City can be yours.
This 25-acre property includes what's said to be the oldest walk-thru haunted attraction in America.
There's also a souvenir shop with rooms converted into escape rooms.
The property also previously offered gunfight and stunt shows along with a petting zoo and pony rides.
It's been through several owners in recent years, and was once renamed "Funtown Mountain."
Guntown Mountain is currently listed for $675,000.
