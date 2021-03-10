LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) wants to team up with Dollar General to give more people access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes as officials express concerns that rural Americans wo don't live near big box stores won't get vaccinated.
Dollar General is one of America's biggest retailers, with more than 16,000 stores across the country. That's three times the number of Walmart locations and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.
Dollar General said it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.
