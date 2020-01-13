CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A plan to redesign Brown's Station Way in Clarksville is on paper, but there are some hesitations about moving forward with the plan.
In October, public meetings were held after a traffic study found the corridor has an exceptionally high crash and fatality rate, and 90% of vehicles are speeding, some moving more than 35 miles over the speed limit.
The town of Clarksville commissioned a study on how to make the corridor safer for drivers. That study was complete in December.
The revamp calls for narrowing the cut through between New Albany and Clarksville down from four lanes to two. It also calls for dropping the the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph . It would also eliminate or change intersections at Emery Crossing, Leuthart Drive and Clark Boulevard.
"Personally, I want to look at it more in depth," town council member Mike Mustain said. "I want to break out what absolutely needs to be done, what absolutely has to be done and what could be done at a later date."
The cost of doing the project in totality would be around $16 million, Mustain said.
Some things, like intersection alignment, needs to be done, Mustain said. But some drivers feel as though nothing needs to change.
"Normally, the speed limit is fine. People do speed. I get that," said Ann Marie Walker, who said she drives the stretch four or five times a day. "But I don't think they need to change it. Only thing is it's real dark at night, so lights would work."
Any final plan would have to be approved by council, and so far, no timetable has been given on when that might take place.
