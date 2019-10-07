LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Clarksville asked drivers for feedback Monday night on the busy Indiana road connecting New Albany, Clarksville and Jeffersonville after a recent study revealed dangerous conditions.
Brown Station Way sees roughly 27,000 cars per day. The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission found the corridor has an exceptionally high crash and fatality rate, and a traffic study found 90% of vehicles are speeding, some moving more than 35 miles over the speed limit. Indiana drivers had the opportunity Monday to provide input on potential safety plans to improve the area.
"The data shows one thing, and so what we're trying to get today is that anecdotal information that we get from the residents to figure out what's a priority for them," Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher said.
Some attendees proposed changes, including adding a traffic light to Leuthart Drive and replacing a pedestrian catwalk that was badly damaged during a 2018 crash.
