LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- All charges against Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott were dropped on Monday for her part in protests calling for justice in the Breonna Taylor case.
Scott, a Democrat from Louisville, and others were arrested in September near the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library and First Unitarian Church at the intersection of South Fourth and York streets. LMPD accused Scott of being a part of a large group that wouldn't disperse.
Scott and her daughter, Ashanti, were charged with first-degree rioting, a Class D felony, failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. The rioting charge was dismissed in early October. The other two charges were dismissed on Monday.
"Charge two has been amended down to a curfew violation. That charge will be dismissed, along with charge three as well. All charges dismissed," a Jefferson County Judge announced Monday.
ALL CHARGES HAVE JUST BEEN DROPPED!Thank you to all of our justice seekers, people who called, emailed and tagged the County Attorney on social media. You got it done!Our work continues as we seek justice for Breonna Taylor. https://t.co/Mo7bH140KY— Attica Scott (@atticascott4ky) November 16, 2020
In a tweet, Scott wrote, "Thank you to all of our justice seekers, people who called, emailed and tagged the County Attorney on social media. You got it done! Our work continues as we seek justice for Breonna Taylor."
