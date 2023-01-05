CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Charlestown Civic Center has been an eyesore for years. Through the doors of the facility off of Steve Hamilton Drive, weeds grow through the floor. A chain lock drapes over the door handles. Mold can be seen from the outside.
The building is condemned, and it will soon be torn down.
"It's beyond its useful life," Mayor Treva Hodges said. "It's not salvageable."
However, its concept, with many more features, could be revived thanks to a land donation the city received in October.
The city said Sharon Kleinert agreed to donate 70 acres of land for the future of Shadow Lake Park, part of a larger business and housing project within Shadow Lake and not far from the River Ridge Commerce Center. When the city announced the donation in October, it said goals for the park include adding trails and connecting the park to the new projects in the area.
However, the city also said it wants to build an all new civic center on the property.
"There's so many people that have such good memories of playing there, and they want the new generation to play there," Hodges said.
As of now, the planned park and civic center are entering a conceptual design phase. Officials said HWC Engineering will oversee the process, taking into account the feedback and suggestions the city received from residents at an event for public comment in August.
Hundreds of residents asked that the civic center come back to the community.
"I grew up at the civic center that is not currently being used anymore and I have so many memories of just hanging out with my friends and having a good time roller skating," said Rebecca Putman, a Charlestown native. "I'm really glad for our youth that they're going to have some memories that are going to be made."
Putman is a piano teacher in city and recently founded a non-profit for musicians named the Ensembles. She's well aware the impact a new space for the community could have.
Current ideas for the civic center propose athletic courts, meeting rooms and space for art and theater events.
"We're wanting to equip people and give them opportunities with music, and this civic center will be an opportunity to maybe share that music with other people," she said.
The conceptional design phase is costing the city's Redevelopment Commission about $22,500. When plans are complete in a few months, residents will be given another opportunity to weigh in.
"We want to have a well rounded facility that reflects the needs of our community, and our community is reflecting that they want the same thing," Hodges said.
Hodges believes that plans could be finalized and ready for construction by next year.
