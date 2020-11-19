LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing child molesting and child pornography charges.
In a release, Indiana State Police say Justin Allen Freytag, 36, of Charlestown was arrested after an investigation by its Internet Crimes against Children task force (ICAC).
The investigation into Freytag began after ISP received a tip in October from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. After state police interviewed Freytag, it got a search warrant for his home. He was then arrested and charged with felony possession and distribution of child pornography.
Officers got a second search warrant for Freytag's home based on information gathered in the interview and the initial search. On Wednesday, Freytag was arrested again and charged with two felony counts of child molestation.
He's being held at the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 full cash bond.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.