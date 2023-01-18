LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges is seeking a second term.
She announced her reelection bid on Tuesday, saying she wants to keep moving Charlestown in a positive direction.
"I made a promise to improve infrastructure and work toward quality-of-life enhancements that would not only take care of our current residents, but also to show the region that Charlestown is a great place to live and work," Hodges said in a news release, adding that while she has "followed through on those promises," she's "eager to keep meeting those goals."
Hodges said she wants to maintain momentum in the city, citing new developments created and announced over the last three years under her leadership, such as the Depot Street Revitalization effort, including the Forest Edge luxury apartment complex. She also mentions the historic Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, where homes have been renovated and new ones constructed.
"In only three years I've been able to secure a record amount of grants and special funding that have made projects like our park enhancements, infrastructure improvements, and social services available at no extra cost to our residents," she said. "I've lowered the municipal tax rate every year and done so while maintaining a high quality of service, and that's a formula I want to maintain.
Hodges was elected in November 2019 after beating former Mayor Bob Hall, who had served as mayor for 16 years, by 24 votes. She took over in January 2020.
