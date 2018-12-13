LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Charlestown Police officer is dead after a chase in Scott County, Indiana.
The chase happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Charlestown, Indiana.
Officer Benton Bertram, 33, of the Charlestown City Police Department, was trying to stop a teal Toyota Corolla for a traffic violation.
The suspect took off on Indiana State Road 3 and continued into Scott County.
The chase continued to the intersection of State Road 3 and State Road 56 when Bertram's car went off the road and hit a tree in the front yard of a home.
Bertram was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested the suspect, Benjamin Eads, 35, later in Clark County.
He faces several charges, including Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Death and Auto Theft.
He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.
Indiana State Police is investigating the crash and the chase.
